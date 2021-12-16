Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 29, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 29, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CONLEY, PAUL L Appoints: CONLEY, ETHEL L IMPALLARIA, GIUSEPPA Appoints: IMPALLARIA, ANTHONY NUNEZ, ABRAHAM Appoints: LU, STEPHANIE THEODOROU, LORRAINE L Appoints: ROGERS, NANCY T

