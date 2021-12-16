Second Circuit – Federal Vacancies Reform Act: NLRB v. Newark Electric

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 16, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Federal Vacancies Reform Act Acting general counsel – Ratification NLRB v. Newark Electric 18-2784 Judges Walker, Carney, and Koeltl Background: The petitioner sought enforcement of its decision and order requiring the respondents to reinstate a former employee and to comply with their collective bargaining obligations with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. ...

