Well-being support is top priority among job seekers, survey finds

By: Andrea Deckert December 16, 2021 0

Workers place a high value on employers supporting their well-being, according to research from Paychex Inc. According to a recent survey, 62 percent of respondents strongly agree or agree that employee well-being, support and benefits are a top priority when applying for, or considering, their next job. The survey was conducted in partnership with Future Workplace, an Executive ...

