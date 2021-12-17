Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / AG taps brakes on effort to seize Cuomo book profits

AG taps brakes on effort to seize Cuomo book profits

By: The Associated Press December 17, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's ethics commission has more work to do if it wants to seize the millions of dollars former Gov. Andrew Cuomo earned writing a book about the COVID-19 pandemic, the state attorney general's office said in a letter Thursday. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics on Monday gave Cuomo 30 days ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo