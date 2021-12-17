Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Tortious interference with contract: Munno v. City of Rochester

Fourth Department – Tortious interference with contract: Munno v. City of Rochester

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Tortious interference with contract Malice – Improper means amounting to tort Munno v. City of Rochester CA 20-01604 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging defamation and tortious interference with contract. He alleged that the defendants falsely stated that he acted with racial motivations when ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo