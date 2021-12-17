Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Trust litigation: Morgan v. Murad

Fourth Department – Trust litigation: Morgan v. Murad

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Trust litigation Long-arm jurisdiction Morgan v. Murad CA 20-00334 Appealed from Surrogate’s Court, Onondaga County Background: In this trust litigation, the respondent appealed from his motion to dismiss the petitioner for lack of personal jurisdiction. The settlor and beneficiary of the trust sought an accounting and removal of respondent, a Virginia ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo