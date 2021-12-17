Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

By: The Associated Press GEOFF MULVIHILL December 17, 2021 0

A federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic Thursday because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal bankruptcy law does not give the bankruptcy judge ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo