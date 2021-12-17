Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Lawsuit against inmate moves ahead

Lawsuit against inmate moves ahead

State failed to provide expert opinion

By: Bennett Loudon December 17, 2021 0

A state Court of Claims judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against New York state by a prison inmate who claimed he was not given proper medical care. Judge Walter Rivera denied the state’s motion for summary judgment against plaintiff Michael Marsh. Marsh claims that on Jan. 14, 2016, he was injured when his leg ...

