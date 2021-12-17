Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 9, 2021        91  14067 TURNING POINT REALTY LLC to RJ GULLO PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 249 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14067 Liber: 12598 Page: 0153 Tax Account: 122.46-1-73 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 ROCKOW, KIMBERLY M to OLSOWSKY, DUGAL S Property Address: 59 HAVENWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12598 Page: 0076 Tax ...

