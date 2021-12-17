Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Nov. 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded November 30, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LAURIS DANTE WATSON 741 PORTLAND AVENUE - UP, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MONROE WATSON, LAURIS DANTE DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE NAOMIS UNISEX BARBER STUDIO 501 SENECA MANOR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - RUSSELL, NOEMI 200 SETH GREEN DRIVE APARTMENT 406, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - ...

