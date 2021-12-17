Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded November 29-30, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded November 29-30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded November 29, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT LOPEZ, ISRAEL J 69 WYAND CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 LOUDER-WILLIAMS, K A 56 BRADBURN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $130.00 LOVEJOY, ADAM L 155 MANOR PARKWAY 3, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $330.00 LYONS, MICHAEL A 26 COBLESKILL DRIVE, GREECE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo