Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 30, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Nov. 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded November 30, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN COSTELLO & SON Favor: COLLEGE BOUND SEALERS INC Amount: $3,888.00 450 EAST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo