Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 9, 2021        106 NOT PROVIDED DAVIDSON, SHERROD Property Address: 96 REDWOOD ROAD, , NY 14615, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $148,265.00 FIG I, LLC Property Address: 15-75 SENECA MANOR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $2,651,650.57 FIG IV, LLC Property Address: 1266 PORTLAND AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: KEYBANK ...

