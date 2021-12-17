Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Nov. 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded November 30, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA, NA Appoints: NEWREZ LLC BARTHOLOMAY, PATRICIA A Appoints: ANDRE, JEAN BRAGG, MARY P Appoints: BRIGG, DAVID E BRAGG, ROGER D Appoints: BRAGG, DAVID E CAPPIELLO, SHIRLEY A Appoints: CAPPIELLO, SAMUEL E CLEAVELAND, EDWIN E III Appoints: CLEAVELAND, EDWIN E IV DEVORE, ELIZABETH L Appoints: DAGOBERT, DONNA FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: ...

