Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Federal Railroad Safety Act: Ziparo v. CSX Transp. Inc.

Second Circuit – Federal Railroad Safety Act: Ziparo v. CSX Transp. Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff December 17, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Federal Railroad Safety Act Good faith reporting – Subjective belief Ziparo v. CSX Transp. Inc. 20-1196-cv Judges Sack, Lynch, and Park Background: The plaintiff sued his former employer for unlawful retaliation under the Federal Railroad Safety Act. He alleged that he was terminated because he engaged in the protected activity of reporting, ...

