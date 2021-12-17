Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Substantial child care subsidies included in Build Back Better Act

Substantial child care subsidies included in Build Back Better Act

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 17, 2021 0

Working families will be eligible for significant savings on child care costs should Congress pass the current version of the Build Back Better Act. The bill — already passed by the House of Representatives — will expand federal cost assistance through Child Care Development Block Grants, and could erase $10,000 in costs to families earning between ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo