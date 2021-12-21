Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Consumer alert issued for pricing of at-home COVID-19 testing products

By: Andrea Deckert December 21, 2021 0

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a consumer alert Tuesday to New Yorkers concerning potential price gouging of over-the-counter COVID-19 testing products for at-home use, as well as other in-demand essential products.    The state office has received complaints of COVID-19 testing products being sold at double or triple the retail price.  A standard BinaxNOW brand test kit at ...

