Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – CPL 440.10 motion: People v. Ross

Fourth Department – CPL 440.10 motion: People v. Ross

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department CPL 440.10 motion Ineffective assistance of counsel – Exculpatory witnesses People v. Ross KA 18-01351 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from an order that denied his 440.10 motion to vacate the judgement against without a hearing. He was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo