Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Legal malpractice: Ray-Roseman v. Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Legal malpractice Statute of limitations – Continuous representation doctrine Ray-Roseman v. Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman CA 20-01473 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced a legal malpractice claim arising from the defendant’s representation with respect to a business loan transaction and subsequent foreclosure litigation in 2014. The plaintiffs ...

