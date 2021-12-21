Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Richardson

December 21, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Drug and alcohol abuse – Refusal of treatment People v. Richardson KA 19-02170 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held ...

