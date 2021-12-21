Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 13, 2021       71 14420 CRIST, DAVID A to CRIST, DAVID A et ano Property Address: 201 SOUTH AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12599 Page: 0433 Tax Account: 069.17-1-17 Full Sale Price:  $1.00 NEWMAN, MITCHELL C to NEWMAN, LAURIE A et ano Property Address: 7412 RIDGE ROAD WEST, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12599 ...

