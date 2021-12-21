Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 13, 2021     139 NOT PROVIDED KARPINSKI, JOSEPH Property Address: 3183  AVENUE, CHILI NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount:  $110,000.00 MURPHY, CAROLE A Property Address: 1093 CANE PATCH, WEBSTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount:  $59,949.76 PARK AND ALEXANDER 133 LLC & PARK AND ALEXANDER 133 LLC Property Address: 274 ALEXANDER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ...

