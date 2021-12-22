Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Grand jury: People v. Royal-Clanton

Fourth Department – Grand jury: People v. Royal-Clanton

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Grand jury Right to testify People v. Royal-Clanton KA 18-02187 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal sexual act and attempted rape. He argued that he was deprived his right to testify before the grand jury. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that ...

