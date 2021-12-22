Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1

Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1

By: The Associated Press COLLEEN LONG December 22, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday extended a student loan moratorium that has allowed tens of millions of Americans to put off debt payments during the pandemic. Under the action, payments on federal student loans will remain paused through May 1. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts ...

