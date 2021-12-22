Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – ERISA: Donna Browe, et al. v. CTC Corp., et al.

Second Circuit – ERISA: Donna Browe, et al. v. CTC Corp., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ERISA Fiduciary duty – Damages – Contribution – Statute of limitations Donna Browe, et al. v. CTC Corp., et al. 19-677(L) Judges Livingston, Lynch, and Bianco Background: Former employees and officer commenced an action under the Employee Retirement Income Securities Act against a defunct photo-finishing company alleging various violations and breaches of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo