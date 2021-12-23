Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 15, 2021         50 NOT PROVIDED INFO ADVANTAGE INC to HOLLISTER PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 765 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12600 Page: 0495 Tax Account: 105.40-1-4 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 FABER BUILDERS, INC to SCIBILIA, EDWIN J et ano Property Address: 23 FLINTON RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12600 Page: 0470 Tax ...

