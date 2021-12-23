Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 3-6, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 3-6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 3, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED FLORES, VERNEE A 235 SHELTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - JOHNSON, FREDERICK 85 LINHOME DRIVE APT 6, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - LIPPENS, LAQUANDA MONIQUE 116 AKRON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - BUMPHIS, TIFFANY M & WHITE, GLORIA J 375 RAVENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo