Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 3, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 3, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN ROCHESTER HOTEL GROUP LLC Favor: RAPID DRY Amount: $2,156.95  

