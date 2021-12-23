Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 15, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 15, 2021          93 NOT PROVIDED CORREA, JESUS Property Address: 1453 CHILL AVENUE, GATES NY Lender: KINECTA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $67,000.00 14420 CELENTO, JOSEPH G & CELENTO, STEFFANY A Property Address: 10 YELLOW ROSE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $125,000.00 WIEST, CHRISTOPHER & WIEST, KELLY M Property ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo