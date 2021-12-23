Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 3-6, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 3, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ASIF, REHAN BIN Appoints: HUSSAIN, SYED KHAWAR FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC GALLIGAN-HUNT, JANET S Appoints: HILL, RUTH M HARMON, MILLARD Appoints: BURGWARDT, FREDERICK NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: NEWREZ LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded December 6, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY OWEN, ROBERT L Appoints: OWEN, JEFFREY S PINCELLI, CAROL Appoints: ...

