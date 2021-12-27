Residential Real Estate Lending Paralegal
Responsibilities Include:
Maintaining relationships with current residential mortgage clients, experienced with conducting a residential mortgage closing transaction, prepare a Closing Disclosure statement in adherence to TRID guidelines, examine a title commitment (collect title curatives), review tax bills and receipts, experience with survey maps (Boundary line agreements and fence affidavits), coordinate and schedule closing, prepare loan documents (including a Note and Mortgage), data entry component, maintain organized filing system
Salary commensurate with experience Benefits: 401K matching, Paid time off
Submit resume to: MaryKay@BurgessMiraglia.com