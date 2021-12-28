Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / After SCOTUS hearing, a new look at baby ‘safe haven’ laws

After SCOTUS hearing, a new look at baby ‘safe haven’ laws

By: The Associated Press ASTRID GALVAN December 28, 2021 0

PHOENIX — For years, Nicole Olson had longed for a baby and gone through a rigorous and emotional adoption process. Then Olson and her husband got a call asking if they'd like to adopt a newborn. That day. As soon as possible. The baby had been relinquished through what's known as a safe haven law. Such ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo