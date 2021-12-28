Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 17, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 17, 2021         75 NOT PROVIDED BISWA, SITA M to OLMO, JESUS DANIEL Property Address: Liber: 12602 Page: 0092 Tax Account: Full Sale Price:  $129,900.00 COLE, HSAIO-FEN et ano to RILEY, ADRIAN JEAN et ano Property Address: Liber: 12602 Page: 0142 Tax Account: Full Sale Price:  $250,000.00 DECKER, NANCY L to AIKEN, DOLLIE R Property Address: Liber: ...

