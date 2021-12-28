Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 8, 2021

December 28, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 8, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT GIFTED HANDS NURSING CARE 225 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE APARTMENT 209, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - SOUTHALL, SANDRA 225 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE APARTMENT 209, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE HIFLOW PRESSURE WASHING 641 MOUL ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 - - FRANKENBERGER, TYLER J 641 ...

