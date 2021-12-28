Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 8-9, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 8-9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 8, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT ROSS, SEAN et ano Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC Amount: ROYCE, LINDSAY K Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: SABLE, JEFFREY E Favor: BANK OF AMERICA NA Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY & FLYNN LLP Amount: SARI, YASIN Favor: ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM Amount: SENICHAK, PETR Favor: ST ANNS HOME FOR THE AGED Attorney: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo