Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 17, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 17, 2021        105 NOT PROVIDED Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount:  $217,032.00 AIKEN, DOLLIE R Property Address: Lender: UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER Amount:  $3,000.00 AIKEN, DOLLIE R Property Address: Lender: ROCHESTER CITY OF Amount:  $3,000.00 AIKEN, DOLLIE R Property Address: Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount:  $133,850.00 AIKEN, DOLLIE R Property Address: Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount:  $3,000.00 ALBRAHIM, NABAA ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo