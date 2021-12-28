Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 8, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: MR COOPER FAIRMONT FUNDING LTD Appoints: CENLAR FSB GARTEN, MICHAELA SAINT CLAIRE Appoints: GARTEN, ALEXANDRA LEVY, JAMIE DAVID Appoints: SANTOLI, CHARLES LOVE, MALINDA L Appoints: LEVY, LESLIE R MTGLQ INVESTORS LP Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC SEO, GWY SUK Appoints: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo