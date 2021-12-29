Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Appeals court vacates drug and weapon convictions

Appeals court vacates drug and weapon convictions

Search of residence was illegal

By: Bennett Loudon December 29, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reversed guilty pleas and dismissed drug and weapon charges because of an illegal search. Defendant Jonathan Hidalgo-Hernandez, 29, pleaded guilty in Onondaga County Court before Judge Thomas J. Miller in February 2020 to first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to up ...

