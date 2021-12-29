Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Mortgage foreclosure: Bradley v. New Penn Financial LLC

Fourth Department – Mortgage foreclosure: Bradley v. New Penn Financial LLC

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mortgage foreclosure Statute of limitations – Revocation of acceleration Bradley v. New Penn Financial LLC CA 20-01249 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff borrowed a sum of money from the defendant’s predecessor in interest and executed a note secured by a mortgage on property. Ten years later, the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo