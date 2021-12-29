Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Investigation finds Monarch 716 in Buffalo engaged in illegal leasing practices

Investigation finds Monarch 716 in Buffalo engaged in illegal leasing practices

By: Kevin Oklobzija December 29, 2021 0

The current operators of a Buffalo student housing community — which was lost in a 2019 foreclosure proceeding by its Rochester developer — have been chastised by New York State Attorney General Letitia James for illegal leasing practices. In the process, more than $200,000 in alleged debt has been canceled, another $66,000 in restitution was recovered ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo