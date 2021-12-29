Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Legal leaders see progress in 2022

Legal leaders see progress in 2022

Marijuana legalization, technology, recruiting stand out as key issues for the industry

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2021 0

The past two years have been challenging for the legal industry in a variety of ways. The COVID-19 pandemic upended the court system, halting some legal proceedings and forcing others to take place virtually. Law firms had to develop new processes for working remotely. And clients needed to be kept updated on constantly changing rules and ...

