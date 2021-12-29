Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 20, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 20, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 20, 2021         107 NOT PROVIDED RUEDIN, KENNETH C et ano to CASTLE, TANYA MARIE et ano Property Address: 3050 BAY FRONT LANE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12602 Page: 0577 Tax Account: 077.35-1-60 Full Sale Price: $16,500.00 RUEDIN, MARCIA C et ano to CASTLE, TANYA MARIE et ano Property Address: 3056 BAY ...

