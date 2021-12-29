Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 9, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ANTOINE, RALEIGH G Appoints: ANTOINE, ABIGAIL DASH, DORIS Appoints: DASH, KIANA LATTEN, BETHANY Appoints: CHRISTOPHER, DREW UKSHE, BARBARA C Appoints: UKSHE, TIMOTHY S

