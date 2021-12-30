Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 22, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 22, 2021        88  NOT PROVIDED BILO INVESTOR LLC to 63-65 FAIR LLC Property Address: 63/65 FAIR STREET, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12603 Page: 0623 Tax Account: 069.17-1-4 Full Sale Price: $60,000.00 DOG HOUSE PIZZA LLC to SEMERARO ENTERPRISES LLC Property Address: 674 W RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12603 Page: 0602 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo