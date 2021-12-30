Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 10, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 10, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BANASZAK, RITA Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC CASTNER, THOMAS G Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA FRONCZAK, CATHERINE M Favor: ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC GUITY, LESBIA et ano Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT JACKSON, RANDAIL Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION KELLY, KATELYN Favor: 1ST FINANCIAL BANK USA MACVEAN, CHARLENE Favor: STEIN, LOUIS ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo