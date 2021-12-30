Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 9-10, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 9-10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 9, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ODEY, RAPHEAL 6 BLACKBURN KNOLL, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 Favor: OLIPHANT FINANCIAL, LLC, Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN COHEN Amount: $21,743.55 PERALEZ, BRANDON DALE 347 LAURELTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: VELOCITY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C. A/A/O CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES, INC. Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN COHEN Amount: $8,228.09 PHILLIPS, JAMILLAH 75 ANTHONY STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

