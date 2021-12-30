Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 21, 2021          120 NOT PROVIDED 1225 ATLANTIC LLC Property Address: 1225 ATLANTIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $475,000.00 CORDARO, AMY L & CORDARO, SCOTT W Property Address: 344 RAWLINSON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00 SHAHIDA ENTERPRISES INC & ...

