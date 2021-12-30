Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Dec. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded December 22, 2021          133 NOT PROVIDED BLUE NOTE CAPITAL LLC Property Address: 1646 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WEBSTER CAPITAL LLC Amount: $55,000.00 FSI 2599 LLC Property Address: 2599 EAST  ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $3,750,000.00 QUICHOCHO, ALAN C & QUICHOCHO, THERESITA Property Address: 7618 WEST RIDGE ROAD, CLARKSON NY Lender: ...

