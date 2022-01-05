Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Lawsuit against Williamsville schools reinstated

Lawsuit against Williamsville schools reinstated

By: Bennett Loudon January 5, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit against the Williamsville Central School District that had been dismissed by a lower court. In August 2020, in Erie County, state Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward granted a defense motion for summary judgment dismissing the complaint. In a decision released late last month, the Appellate Division of state Supreme ...

