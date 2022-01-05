Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Dec. 27, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
January 5, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 27, 2021       66  NOT PROVIDED BERESFORD DEVELOPMENT LLC to CADY, TIMOTHY M Property Address: 61 WETMORE PARK, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12605 Page: 0195 Tax Account: 105.78-1-95 Full Sale Price: $72,000.00 JOHNSON, HENRY J et ano to WASHINGTON, JAMES Property Address: 115 SEWARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12605 Page: 0256 Tax Account: 121.53-3-47 Full Sale ...

